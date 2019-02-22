Libyan strongman force takes key oil field in south: Spokesman

A force loyal to Libyan strongman announced Thursday it had taken control of a key in the conflict-wracked country's south.

Haftar's self-styled (LNA) "have peacefully taken control of the Al-Fil field", said on

Al-Fil currently produces about 73,000 barrels a day and is managed by Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between Italy's and Libya's (NOC).

The North African country has been torn between rival administrations, myriad militias and jihadists since the overthrow and killing of dictator in 2011.

The Tripoli-based is recognised by the international community, but a parallel administration in eastern is backed by the LNA.

Since mid-January the LNA has been conducting a military operation in the south aimed at rooting out "terrorists" and foreign fighters.

It already controls most of the in the country's east, and earlier this month it seized the Al-Sharara field some 900 kilometres (560 miles) south of

It entrusts the management of those sites to the NOC -- which tries to juggle ties with the rival camps.

In a separate incident in the country's south, armed men murdered a in the town of Murzuk, the UN-backed government said, a day after LNA forces entered.

was killed Wednesday by "an outlawed armed group", the government said, calling the killing a "cowardly crime" and vowing to bring the culprits to justice.

Libyan media said Kari, a member of the minority Tubu community, was killed when armed men raided his home in

On Wednesday night, Haftar's LNA said it had entered and taken control of as part of the offensive launched in January.

Haftar's forces have accused some Tubu of supporting the Chadian rebels.

is a stronghold of the Tubus, many of whom are opposed to Haftar's offensive, and lies in a region where tensions run high between them and Arab tribes, who have largely joined LNA ranks.

