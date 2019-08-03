JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Jammu & Kashmir Bank reports 58% fall in Q1 net profit at Rs 21.8 crore

Mangalore Refinery Q1 net loss at Rs 547.85 cr; revenue at Rs 11175 cr
Business Standard

LIC Housing Finance Q1 net up 7% at Rs 609 cr; revenue comes at Rs 4815 cr

It had reported a net profit of Rs 567.18 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image
Representative Image

LIC Housing Finance on Saturday posted a 7.39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 609.13 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 567.18 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,815.57 crore for the first quarter as against Rs 4,068.93 crore in the year-ago period, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

"The business environment continued to be quite challenging. However, despite that, the company's outstanding loan book grew consistently, especially on the home loan segment," LIC Housing Finance MD & CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said.
First Published: Sat, August 03 2019. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU