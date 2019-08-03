LIC Housing Finance Q1 net up 7% at Rs 609 cr; revenue comes at Rs 4815 cr

-
LIC Housing Finance on Saturday posted a 7.39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 609.13 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2019.
It had reported a net profit of Rs 567.18 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.
Total Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,815.57 crore for the first quarter as against Rs 4,068.93 crore in the year-ago period, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
"The business environment continued to be quite challenging. However, despite that, the company's outstanding loan book grew consistently, especially on the home loan segment," LIC Housing Finance MD & CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said.
