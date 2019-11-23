Literary meet begins in city

A literary meet began in the city on Saturday in which 51 poets and authors from across the country are taking part, its organiser said.

The meet, in which a large number of women writers are participating, will witness discussions, debates, book launches and poetry-reading besides felicitation of poets, organiser Kriti Sengupta said at the inaugural programme.

"The Ethos Literary Festival 2019 aims at encouraging independent literary endeavours free from state patronage," Sengupta, who is also a poet, said.

Independent women poets like Jhilam Chattaraj, Jagari Mukherjee, Somrita Urni Ganguly and Shikhandin (pen name) among others are taking part in the fest apart from translators, academicians and publishers, Sengupta added.

