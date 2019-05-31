JUST IN
Local BJP worker held for assault

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

A local BJP functionary was Friday arrested for allegedly assaulting his relative here in full public view over a petty issue, police said.

A case has been registered against Gunasekaran, who is associated with the party's SC/ST wing, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and use of weapon, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday after the victim, Ramesh, who was disturbed by bird droppings, had an altercation with Gunasekaran's son, an avian breeder.

Irked by his behaviour, Gunasekaran allegedly assaulted Ramesh, who fell unconscious, police said.

Gunasekaran then dragged an unconscious Ramesh along a road, they said.

Both of them were allegedly in an inebriated state, police said. Ramesh has been admitted to a local government hospital.

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

Fri, May 31 2019. 20:20 IST

