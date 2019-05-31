Local BJP worker held for assault

A local BJP functionary was Friday arrested for allegedly assaulting his relative here in full public view over a petty issue, police said.

A case has been registered against Gunasekaran, who is associated with the party's SC/ST wing, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and use of weapon, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday after the victim, Ramesh, who was disturbed by bird droppings, had an altercation with Gunasekaran's son, an avian breeder.

Irked by his behaviour, allegedly assaulted Ramesh, who fell unconscious, police said.

then dragged an unconscious along a road, they said.

Both of them were allegedly in an inebriated state, police said. has been admitted to a local government hospital.

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on

