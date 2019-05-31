Local BJP worker held for assault

-
ALSO READ
BJP workers clash with police in West Bengal
Joint team of Delhi Police and IB interrogates man who flung shoes at BJP leaders
Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders during press conference
Fire in exhibition: Opposition parties seek relief for traders
Lady who wore skirts, now wears saris: BJP leader Jayakaran Gupta
-
A local BJP functionary was Friday arrested for allegedly assaulting his relative here in full public view over a petty issue, police said.
A case has been registered against Gunasekaran, who is associated with the party's SC/ST wing, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and use of weapon, they said.
The incident occurred on Thursday after the victim, Ramesh, who was disturbed by bird droppings, had an altercation with Gunasekaran's son, an avian breeder.
Irked by his behaviour, Gunasekaran allegedly assaulted Ramesh, who fell unconscious, police said.
Gunasekaran then dragged an unconscious Ramesh along a road, they said.
Both of them were allegedly in an inebriated state, police said. Ramesh has been admitted to a local government hospital.
A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU