Syria rejects Arab summit statement on Iran intervention

-
ALSO READ
US decision to recognise Israel sovereignty on Golan Heights garners global condemnation
Iraq parliament to host regional rivals in Baghdad
Saudi Arabia calls urgent Gulf, Arab League meetings over tensions
Iraq seeks to reclaim leadership role, status in Arab world
Syria regime and rebels swap prisoners, says Turkey
-
Syria is rejecting the final statement of the Arab emergency summit held in Saudi Arabia, which criticises what it calls Iranian intervention into Syrian affairs.
Syria says the statement is an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of Syria.
A Syrian Foreign Ministry statement said the Iranian presence is "legitimate because it came at the request of the Syrian government and contributed to support Syria's efforts in combating terrorism supported by some of the participants in this summit."
The Syrian statement said the summit should instead condemn the involvement of other countries in Syrian affairs, "which lacked legitimacy and legality" and provided "unlimited support in various forms to terrorist groups and prolonging the crisis in Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU