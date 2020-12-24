Logistics company Mudita signs MoU with SpiceJet for vaccine distribution

-
-
Logistics company Mudita Express Cargo said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SpiceJet for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.
In a press release, Mudita stated it can turn around vaccine shipments in the shortest possible time as it has cross dock facilities at all major cities and a pan India distribution network wherein dedicated vehicles take items from major airports to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
Amit Gulati, Director, Mudita Express Cargo, said, We have been at the forefront of distributing the pulse polio vaccine on behalf of the Govt. of India for the last 20 years, and possess deep domain knowledge of the (minus) -20 Degrees temperature control required for such movements."
The Centre has recently indicated that vaccination against COVID-19 will begin in India from January 2021.
