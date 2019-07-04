LS Speaker dissuades Trinamool MP from taking names of TV

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Thursday tried to raise an issue in the Lok Sabha regarding alleged false reportage and personal attacks on her by a TV channel and its editor, but was not allowed to do so.

Speaker Om Birla said he cannot allow names to be taken of of any person who is not a member of the House.

During the Zero Hour, Moitra was allowed to speak by Birla when she said she wanted to highlight an important issue through a point of order.

However, as soon as she took the names of the channel and the editor and tried to read out a statement, the Speaker asked her not to do so.

Immediately, the Speaker asked another MP to speak which forced Moitra to take her seat without completing her statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)