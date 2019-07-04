LS Speaker dissuades Trinamool MP from taking names of TV

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Thursday tried to raise an issue in the Lok Sabha regarding alleged false reportage and personal attacks on her by a TV news channel and its editor, but was not allowed to do so.

Speaker Om Birla said he cannot allow names to be taken of of any person who is not a member of the House.

During the Zero Hour, Moitra was allowed to speak by Birla when she said she wanted to highlight an important issue through a point of order.

However, as soon as she took the names of the channel and the editor and tried to read out a statement, the Speaker asked her not to do so.

Immediately, the Speaker asked another MP to speak which forced Moitra to take her seat without completing her statement.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 18:10 IST

