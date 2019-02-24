Luke Wilson joins 'Zombieland' sequel cast

is the latest addition to the cast of "Zombieland" sequel.

The film also features Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin, reported Variety.

Zoey Deutch, Thomas Middleditch, and are also part of the cast.

Original "Zombieland" filmmaker is returning to direct the follow-up.

In the sequel, the zombie slayers must face off against new kinds of living dead that have evolved since the first movie, as well as new human survivors. They have to also deal with the growing pains of their own makeshift family.

The film is currently in production and will be released in October, on

