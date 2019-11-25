LVMH buys Tiffany in $16.2 bn deal

-
LVMH and US jewellers Tiffany announced Monday a USD 16.2 billion tie-up that is the French luxury group's biggest-ever acquisition and will bolster its presence in the United States.
The companies said in a statement they "have entered into a definitive agreement whereby LVMH will acquire Tiffany for USD 135 per share in cash, in a transaction with an equity value of approximately 14.7 billion euros or USD 16.2 billion.
