JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maha: Voter seeks HC direction to BJP, Sena to form govt
Business Standard

LVMH buys Tiffany in $16.2 bn deal

AFP  |  Paris 

LVMH and US jewellers Tiffany announced Monday a USD 16.2 billion tie-up that is the French luxury group's biggest-ever acquisition and will bolster its presence in the United States.

The companies said in a statement they "have entered into a definitive agreement whereby LVMH will acquire Tiffany for USD 135 per share in cash, in a transaction with an equity value of approximately 14.7 billion euros or USD 16.2 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU