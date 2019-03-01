Madhya Pradesh officials study Delhi govt's education reforms, meet Manish Sisodia

A delegation of department officials from visited on Friday to understand government's reforms, officials said.

The officials from interacted with and visited schools and interacted with officials from the

The delegation was exploring the scope of learning and replicating the transforming education model of in Madhya Pradesh, the government said.

They also apprised Sisodia about the schemes that the government had launched to reform school education.

"Politics must be on the basis of education," Sisodia said.

He said a government must be assessed on the basis of its tangible policy achievements, rather than sectarian ideals.

In order to improve quality of education, government introduced happiness and entrepreneurship curricula -- first of its kind initiatives in India, he said.

Sisodia accepted the invitation to collaborate with the government of Madhya Pradesh to improve the education system there.

"Both governments can plan exchange programmes to facilitate better understanding," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)