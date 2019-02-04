Maha: 3 children charred to death in cowshed fire in Jalna

-
ALSO READ
Two cops suspended for creating ruckus at hotel
Maharashtra Kesri wrestling tournament at Jalna from Dec 19
BJP will win LS, Maha polls on organisational strength: Danve
2 arrested for breaking into grain-supply firm in Maha's Jalna
Marathwada biggest beneficiary of Samruddhi corridor: Maha CM
-
Three children were Monday charred to death after a cowshed caught fire in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.
The incident happened in the morning in Kshirsagar village in the district's Bhokardan tehsil, an official informed.
"Vedant Vishnu Mavhare( 8), Sanjivini Gajanan Mavhare (3) and Sarthak Maruti Kolte (6) were playing in the cowshed when the fire broke out. The blaze intensified due to the heaps of dry grass stored there," he said.
Fire brigade sources said the blaze might have started from a bonfire lit near the cowshed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU