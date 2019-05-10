Maha: 6 dead, 2 injured in road accident in Palghar

Six persons died and two others were injured in a road accident on Friday evening on the Mumbai- Highway in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm near Amboli village in station limits in the district's Dahanu tehsil, an said.

"Two cars and a motorcycle collided. Six people have died and two others have sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details about the incident are awaited," Hemant Katkar, police PRO.

