Business Standard

Maha: 6 dead, 2 injured in road accident in Palghar

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

Six persons died and two others were injured in a road accident on Friday evening on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm near Amboli village in Kasa police station limits in the district's Dahanu tehsil, an official said.

"Two cars and a motorcycle collided. Six people have died and two others have sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details about the incident are awaited," Hemant Katkar, Palghar police PRO.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 18:26 IST

