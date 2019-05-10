University of Pittsburgh, ISB inks pact on mutual cooperation

: (ISB) Friday said it signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Pittsburgh, USA, to work on joint research projects and exchange of scholarly publications and reports among others.

Under the MoU, both the academic institutions will share experiences in innovative teaching methods and course design, organise joint symposia, workshops and conferences, work on faculty development and exchange and exchange students, an ISB release said.

Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB said, "With this prestigious MoU with the University of Pittsburgh, we are very keen to take up joint initiatives of global importance, touching upon various areas of collaborative research and pedagogy.

Pitt has been a trendsetter and a pioneer in the area of research.

Through this MoU, we will work together to take ideas and research from the laboratory to the marketplace to enhance delivery systems."



said he looked forward to collaborating with ISB to design strategic programmes in the areas of business, engineering and medical sciences and in developing and engineering innovations that would benefit people and communities around the world.

Post the signing of the MoU, of Healthcare Management held a roundtable discussion on 'Innovation from Lab to Patient/Market'.

The faculty of ISB and Pitt and senior leaders in the healthcare sector, representing industry, government and the academia participated in the discussion, ISB said.

