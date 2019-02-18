JUST IN
Business Standard

Maha: Bag found near Army camp, BDDS check reveals clothes

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad from Nashik was Monday rushed to inspect an unclaimed bag left in a garbage dump outside an Army facility in Devlali, about 13 kilometres from here.

An inspection of the bag, however, revealed only some clothes and food items, a BDDS official said.

Local police were alerted to the presence of the bag in a garbage dump near the Army Rest House, situated in the School of Artillery near the Devlali railway station, at around 11:30am, an official said.

"We called in the BDDS unit stationed at Nashik which inspected the bag and found nothing suspicious," said a Devlali police station official.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 18:00 IST

