JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM Modi, US President Trump to have bilateral meeting on Tuesday

Odisha's art, culture to be on display on Bhubaneswar-New
Business Standard

Maha: Labourer beats colleague to death over old dispute

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A 28-year-old labourer allegedly killed his colleague over some old dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Uttan village on Monday when the accused, Ramaswami Srinivas, and the victim, Shanturam Hariram (34), were working along with other labourers on their fishing boats, an official at the police control room said.

Srinivas, who had some old enmity with Hariram, allegedly thrashed the latter severely, killing him on the spot, he said, without giving any details of their dispute.

The other labourers informed the police.

The accused was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

The body was sent for postmortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU