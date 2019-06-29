Maha man held for transporting liquor in ambulance

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

A man was arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor in an ambulance in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said Saturday.

He said 480 litres of country-made liquor, worth Rs 33,600, was packed in three rubber tubes and nine plastic bags.

"The seizure was made in Maljipada village on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway late Friday night. Driver Premnarayan Maurya of Bhiwandi has been arrested under the Prohibition Act by Valiv police," said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 17:40 IST

