Maha man held for transporting liquor in ambulance

A man was arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor in an ambulance in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said Saturday.

He said 480 litres of country-made liquor, worth Rs 33,600, was packed in three rubber tubes and nine plastic bags.

"The seizure was made in Maljipada village on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway late Friday night. Driver Premnarayan Maurya of Bhiwandi has been arrested under the Prohibition Act by Valiv police," said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

