Bishnu Sethi is BJPLP deputy leader

The Odisha unit of BJP Saturday nominated Bishnu Sethi as the deputy leader of its legislature party and Mohan Majhi as chief whip.

BJP this time has emerged as the main opposition party with 23 members in 147-member House in Odisha.

The Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Sethi has been appointed as the deputy leader of BJP legislature party, BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said.

Keonjhar sadar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi will function as the chief whip of the party in the assembly, Mohapatra said.

BJP president Amit Shah had earlier named Bhawanipatna MLA Pradipta Naik as the leader of BJP legislature party. Naik has since been recognised as the leader of opposition of Odisha assembly.

