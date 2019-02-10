Maha score perfect 10; beat Dadra Nagar Haveli

-
Maharashtra Sunday played brilliantly and went on to record a thumping 10-0 win against a lowly Dadra Nagar Haveli in their second Group-B league match of the West Zone leg of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2018-19 at Solapur.
Hosts Maharashtra enjoyed a commanding 7-0 advantage at interval.
This is the second successive win for Maharashtra, who now occupy top position in the group with six points and are virtually assured of a place in the semi-final.
They meet Rajasthan in the last league game on Tuesday, a media release said.
Earlier, Gujarat produced a strong second half performance and banged in five goals during this period to hand Rajasthan a thumping 6-0 defeat.
Gujarat strikers Musamiyan Syed and Aditya Jha both netted a brace of goals each while Pavan Ramanuj and Arun Chaudhary added one each to round off the winning margin.
Maharashtra started in domineering fashion but had to wait till the 18th minute to open the scoring with Sanket Soloke scoring the first of his four goals.
Arif Shaikh added two, while skipper Linekar Machado, Mrunal Tandel, Rohan Shukla and Vinodkumar Pandey all chipped in with one each to round-off Maharashtras emphatic victory, the release stated.
Results: Maharashtra 10 (Sanket Salokhe 4, Arif Shaikh 2, Mrunal Tandel, Linekar Machado, Rohan Shukla, Vinodkumar Pandey) beat Dadra Nagar Haveli 0.
Gujarat 6 (Musamiyan Syed 2, Aditya Jha 2, Pavan Ramanuj, Arun Chaudhary) beat Rajasthan 0.
