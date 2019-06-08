Maha teen accuses man of rape, confinement, assault

A teenage girl in Maharashtra's district has registered a police complaint claiming a distant relative confined her for several days and raped her repeatedly, an said Saturday.

police spokesperson said the girl (18), a Class IX student, approached the police on Friday night following which a case was registered against the man, identified as Navnath Savar, under relevant sections of the IPC for rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

"The girl has alleged that the man, between April and May 22 this year, raped her repeatedly and also confined her over six days during this period and beat her up. She has said these incidents took place in Kudus town of the district's Wada tehsil," an said.

He said a probe was underway and Savar, a resident of Abhitghar in Wada tehsil, is yet to be arrested.

