Maha: Tribals in Palghar protest changes in Forest Act

Hundreds of tribals Monday protested in Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district against what they claimed were anti-Adivasi, pro-corporate changes in the Indian Forests Act.

The protest was held in front of the SDO office here.

One of the leaders of the protest said they would also oppose those people who had filed cases in the Supreme Court challenging the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

The All-India Kisan Sabha, which participated in the protest, said a larger rally on the issue would be held on Tuesday in Kalwan in Nashik district.

In a statement, the AIKS said the gathering there would be addressed by senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)