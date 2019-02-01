Maha: Truck carrying cylinders catches fire, driver killed

A truck transporting gas cylinders caught fire Thursday night on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, killing its driver instantly, police said.
The driver has been identified as Santosh Yadav (45), a Manor police station official said Friday.
"The truck was carrying gas cylinders and was on its way from Gujarat to Mumbai. It caught fire near Manor overbridge in Nandgaon village Thursday night around 8pm. Driver Santosh Yadav was charred to death," he said.
It took four hours to bring the blaze under control, he added.
