JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

RJD not opposed to quotas for upper castes: Raghuvansh

Delhi govt adds 30 more services to doorstep delivery scheme
Business Standard

Maharashtra to set up 3,200 mw solar projects in two years

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Solar projects with 3,200 mw capacity will be set up in Maharashtra in the next two years, Power Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Wednesday.

He said chief engineer in each of the 16 zones of Mahavitaran, the state-run power distribution company, has been directed to ensure setting up of 200 mw solar projects (total 3,200 mw) in his jurisdiction in the next two years.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after presiding over a review meeting of his department.

All private and government water, irrigation projects, government buildings, including those of gram panchayats, will be powered using solar energy under a scheme, he said.

The scheme will be implemented as part of the energy conservation policy of the government, said the minister who asked the authorities concerned to prepare a budget of Rs 500 crore for the Cabinet's approval.

MahaGenco is implementing solar projects with 750 mw capacity, he said, adding big projects will be handled by MahaGenco and smaller ones by Mahavitaran.

MahaGenco is the generation company of the state electricity board.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements