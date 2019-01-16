Maharashtra to set up 3,200 mw solar projects in two years

Solar projects with 3,200 mw capacity will be set up in in the next two years, Power said Wednesday.

He said in each of the 16 zones of Mahavitaran, the state-run power distribution company, has been directed to ensure setting up of 200 mw solar projects (total 3,200 mw) in his jurisdiction in the next two years.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after presiding over a review meeting of his department.

All private and government water, irrigation projects, government buildings, including those of gram panchayats, will be powered using under a scheme, he said.

The scheme will be implemented as part of the energy conservation policy of the government, said the who asked the authorities concerned to prepare a budget of Rs 500 crore for the Cabinet's approval.

is implementing solar projects with 750 mw capacity, he said, adding big projects will be handled by and smaller ones by

is the generation company of the state board.

