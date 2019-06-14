Mahatma Gandhi 'real source of inspiration' for Palestinians: Senior leader

JUST IN
WB strike: DMA joins solidarity protest, doctors march to Rajghat

Press Trust of India  |  Jericho (West Bank) 

Mahatma Gandhi is a "real source of inspiration" for the Palestinians whose message "will continue to inspire millions" of people across the world, a senior Palestinian leader said here on Friday.

At a cycling event organised as part of the celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of India's Father of the Nation, Jehad Abu Al-Asal, Governor of the historic city of Jericho, underlined the deep-rooted relations between India and Palestine and expressed "deep appreciation" for the Indian government and people for their "unwavering support" in various fields.

Emphasising on Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent approach in India's freedom struggle, Abu Al-Asal said, "Gandhi was and will be the real source of inspiration for Palestinians and all peace lovers of the world."

"Gandhi called for equality, liberty, freedom and dignity of all mankind. His legacy is the eternal message that will continue to inspire millions of people across the world," he said.

The Representative Office of India in Ramallah in association with the High Council of Youth and Sports and Jericho Municipality organised the cycling event, which was participated by over 150 people, including several Palestinians.

Representative of India in Palestine, Sunil Kumar, in his address to the gathering highlighted the values of Mahatma Gandhi as a leading humanist, environmentalist and pacifist of international prominence.

Kumar also underlined the importance of Gandhi's principles of non-violence and its relevance in today's world.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 20:35 IST

