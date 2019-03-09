Make spiritual immersion from Himalayas part of higher education, says Indian author

India must consider inducting a course in spirituality from its ashrams in Himalayas especially making it part of degree and MBA courses, given that the stressed executives of international corporations have sought solace in these holy spots, according to the author of a new book.
Ravi Dabral pointed out that international personalities such as Steve Jobs of Apple and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook had sought spirituality under the patronage of the Himalayan ashram gurus and yogis.
"Taking such examples, a spiritual immersion course can be made part of the higher education, degree courses and MBAs as students from here onwards head for a very stressful materialistic world, Dabral, an Uttarakhand native whose latest book Greed Lust Addiction' in English and Laalach Vaasana Lath in Hindi was launched in Singapore recently, said.
He said that he understood the importance of the Himalayas very late.
I was embarrassed to know that foreigners understood the importance of spiritual powers of gurus and yogis in the Himalayas, but despite being a native of Uttarakhand, I never understood their role and significance, Dabral said.
The 46-year-old Dabral, who is a mineral trader in Singapore, is also the winner of International Man of Excellence Award for Education, Corporate & Social Servicesat the 10 International Seminar of The Indian Achievers Forum, held in Bangkok, in November 2016.
Dabral urged the Indian government as well as Uttarakhand state government and educationists to promote spirituality from Himalayas in a structured way among international education institutions.
"There is more than a value for India to give the spirituality to the World. Nowhere in the world is a spiritually cooler place as Himalayas, which India should share with the world," he said.
Though my call for such course in spirituality is niche, it is important to prepare future leaders with a 'cooler head' who enters the world of rat race-razor sharp business competition, on completing their paper chase, said Dabral, who has conducted extensive studies, research, investigation and interacted with the Himalayan ashram gurus and yogis for over 15 years.
He applauded India for having made Yoga and its mantras a part of global exercises and suggested the addition to this success the spiritual immersion in Himalayas.
Dabral published his first book Secrets of a Healthy, Wealthy and Happy Life in 2018.
