Make students aware of Indian Constitution: Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday laid emphasis on making students aware of the Constitution of India from school days.

He said the preamble of the Constitution should be printed at the beginning of school textbooks so that the feeling of responsibility towards the Constitution could be developed in students.

Sharing his views at a 'yuva chintan shivir', organised by the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) in Bhilwara, Gehlot said every section of society had the freedom of expression.

C P Joshi, speaker of the state assembly, said the parliamentary democracy should be the focus of such programmes, which help strengthen the democracy.

Social activists, including MKSS founder Aruna Roy, were present on the occasion.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 21:15 IST

