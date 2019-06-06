Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant against absentee witness

A special court conducting trial in the 2008 blast case Thursday issued a bailable warrant against a witness for failing to appear before it.

V S Padalkar also chided the (NIA) for calling only one witness a day, saying the trial cannot proceed quickly at this rate.

The NIA and the special public prosecutor told the court earlier in the day that the witness (name not disclosed), who was supposed to appear this week, could not be contacted even on his mobile phone.

The noted that the witness was aware of the court proceedings and still remained absent.

The court issued a bailable warrant in the sum of



Rs 5,000 against him.

"The accused have been asked to appear once a week... It is the duty of the NIA to call for witnesses to remain present before the court for recording evidence," the said.

Testimonies of witnesses are being recorded at present in the case.

The court observed that the NIA calls a single witness on most of the days, and sometimes no witness appears.

"If such a procedure is adopted by the NIA, it is not possible for the court to decide the matter expeditiously as directed by the Supreme Court," it said.

Seven persons, including and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case related to the blast at in on September 29, 2008 in which six persons were killed.

Thakur failed to appear before the court Thursday. Her said she was suffering from high blood pressure and was unable to travel from to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)