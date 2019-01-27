Mallikarjun Kharge booked for remarks on Bhupen Hazarika

Police have registered a case against senior Kharge over his remark on Assam's Bhupen Hazarika, officials said Sunday.

The case has been filed based on a complaint by activist Raju Mahanta, alleging that Kharge has hurt sentiments of Assamese people.

On Saturday, Kharge had slammed the Centre for not conferring Bharat Ratna on spiritual Shivakumara Swami, the Lingayat seer who died recently, and instead choosing "a singer" (Bhupen Hazarika) and a "man who propagated their RSS ideology" (Nanaji Deshmukh).

"A case has been filed against Kharge at Police Station," Swapnanil Deka, of Police of district, told

Mahanta, who is also the of 'Sahai' -- a socio-cultural organisation of central Assam, told reporters that he filed the case as the remark passed by the was objectionable and has hurt and sentiments of its people.

He demanded an apology from Kharge, who is the leader of the in Lok Sabha.

On Friday, the Centre named former for Bharat Ratna along with and Nanaji Deshmukh.

