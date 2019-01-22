Man accused of raping, cheating actor held for duping Briton

A businessman, who was earlier arrested on charges of raping and cheating a yesteryear film actor, was Tuesday held for allegedly duping a British national of Rs 19.22 crore, police said.
Sarfaraz alias Aman Khanna and Kishore Nathani were Tuesday arrested for cheating Briton Amarjeet Singh Ubi, an official said.
"Sarfaraz and Nathani had promised Ubi a flat and land at 4-5 locations in the suburbs for which they collected Rs 19.22 crore. On realising he had been duped, Ubi filed a police complaint," said Crime Branch Unit IX senior inspector Mangesh Desai.
Sarfaraz and Nathani were produced in court and remanded in police custody till January 28, he said.
Last year, the yesteryear actor had accused Khanna of rape as well as cheating her of an amount of Rs 15.40 crore over a property deal.
