Elaborate traffic arrangements in Delhi for Republic Day

Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in for smooth conduct of the parade between Vijay and Grounds, traffic police officials said Tuesday.

will be available for commuters at all stations on Republic Day, but there will be no boarding and de-boarding at and Udyog Bhawan stations from 5 am till 12 pm, they said.

The parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, (BSZ) Marg, Netaji and proceed for the A function will also be held at Gate at 09.00 am, the traffic police said.

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, movement of vehicles on certain roads leading to the parade route will be restricted, they said.

According to a traffic advisory, no vehicle will be allowed on Rajpath, from Vijay to Gate, from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over.

No cross traffic will be allowed on from 11.00 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over and 'C'-Hexagon- Gate will be closed for vehicular movement from 02.00 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, it said.

On Republic Day, no vehicular movement will be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and in both directions from 10 am onwards, of Police (Traffic) said.

The Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly in advance and avoid the parade route from 0200 hours to 1230 hours for their convenience.

Kumar said though there will be no restriction for people from North going towards Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid any possible delay.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para- gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 9 to February 9, the advisory said.

