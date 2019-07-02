Man arrested for killing his two wives in South Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his two wives in south Delhi's Jaitpur area last month, police said Tuesday.

The bodies of the two women, identified as Ismat Parveen and Zabna were found in their Jaitpur house on June 27. Their husband Jamshed Alam had been missing since then, police said.

"Alam had fled to his home town in Bihar. A police team went to his native place where a series of raids were conducted. However, he managed to evade the police and come back to Delhi," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy commissioner of police (South east).

Acting on a tip-off, Alam was nabbed from the Bara Hindu Rao area, where he had come to meet his relatives, the DCP said.

"During interrogation, Alam disclosed that his wives used to quarrel with each other and also fight with him. Fed up with this, he first strangulated Parveen and then Zabna on June 27 and fled after locking the house," said Biswal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)