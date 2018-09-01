JUST IN
Man arrested with 10 kgs of medicinal herb Nag Chatri in Jammu

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Police and forest department officials Saturday arrested a man and recovered 10 kgs of banned rare medicinal herb Nag Chatri from his possession in Jammu city.

A team of police and forest department officials, during a surprise check, intercepted the man, a senior forest department official said.

They recovered 10 kg Nag Chatri (Trillium govanianum), he said, adding a case has been registered.

The sale and purchase of Nag Chatri is prohibited in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 19:00 IST

