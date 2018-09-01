Man arrested with 10 kgs of medicinal herb Nag Chatri in Jammu

Police and forest department officials Saturday arrested a man and recovered 10 kgs of banned rare medicinal herb Nag Chatri from his possession in Jammu city.
A team of police and forest department officials, during a surprise check, intercepted the man, a senior forest department official said.
They recovered 10 kg Nag Chatri (Trillium govanianum), he said, adding a case has been registered.
The sale and purchase of Nag Chatri is prohibited in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
