Man attacks woman with acid as she wanted to end affair

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped and attacked with acid here by a man after she told him that she wanted to end their five-year-old affair, police said Friday.

The incident took place in Kachhiyana Khera Thursday night when the accused called the woman in an orchard, of Police (rural) said.

"The accused allegedly raped her. And after the woman protested and wanted to end the relationship, he allegedly threw acid on her," the SP added.

The accused has been arrested under the rape charges on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, Shakya said.

He further added, the woman has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)