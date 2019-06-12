Man doubts his lover's loyalty, kills her

A 25-year-old man has been booked for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old girlfriend to death suspecting that she was cheating on him, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Chandannagar area on Tuesday evening where the deceased, Veena Patle, had gone to meet the accused, Kiran Shinde, who had gone incommunicado since the last few days.

"Shinde and Patle were working in an IT firm as back office support staffs and their friendship turned into a relationship," a said.

Shinde, however, of late started suspecting that Patle was cheating on him, he added.

"It has been revealed that since Shinde was not in contact with anyone for the last few days, Patle and their common friend came to Chandannagar area on Tuesday night," he said.

During an argument, Shinde stabbed Patle with a sharp-edged weapon and fled, he said, adding that the victim died at hospital.

Shinde as been absconding since the crime, he added.

