Man faces hate crime charge after throwing hot coffee, punching Sikh clerk in US

A man was arrested on charges in the US state of after he punched a Sikh and threw hot coffee on him as he believed the victim was a Muslim, according to a media report.

The man, identified as John Crain, threw the hot coffee at the then punched him in the face before fleeing just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday in Marysville, reported.

The Sikh told officers that Crain had prepared himself a cup of coffee and attempted to leave without paying, according to a Police Department press release.

He is seen in the CCTV footage confronting Crain at the front door before being attacked. The victim suffered injuries from the hot coffee, as well as a contusion on his face, police said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the same store later that afternoon for another reported assault and spotted Crain walking away from the area.

Crain admitted to the officers that he had assaulted the clerk during the previous night's incident.

He told police he "hated Muslims" and attacked the Sikh clerk because he believed he's Muslim. He was later booked into Jail for theft, assault and hate crimes charges.

The and its allies from the Sikh community condemned the attack.

"We condemn this attack on an individual because of his faith. This represents yet another attack on our Sikh brothers and sisters fuelled by Islamophobia and those emboldened by this administration's xenophobic policies and sentiments," CAIR-SV's said in a statement.

"We welcome the charges and encourage to continue to take these clear incidents of bias seriously.

