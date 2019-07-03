Man flashes woman on morning walk

An unidentified man allegedly flashed a 20-year-old woman on morning walk in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra Wednesday, police said.

The accused riding a two-wheeler first stalked the woman in Manpada area for some distance and later flashed her before fleeing, a police official said, adding that a case has been registered under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (I)PC.

No arrest is made so far.

