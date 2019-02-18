Man from Srinagar held for cheating job-seekers of Rs 60 lakh

: A 54-year-old man from and Kashmir doing business here has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh after promising them government jobs, police said Monday.

A special police team arrested Gulam Mohammed Illahi alias Gulzar of for having cheated24 job-seekers after collectingRs 60 lakh from them, Deputy Commissioner of said in a press release.

He promised the victims employment in Railways, SBI and FCI among others, the said in the press release.

From January 2018, the accused, along with other absconding accused, got the victims to pay Rs 2.50 lakh each by creating of Railway Recruitment Board, fake offer letters, fake training and also conducted medical tests at Bardhaman, Kolkata, the said.

After receiving the cash, the accused and others absconded from since June last.

On receipt of complaint from the victims, a case was registered and investigation began, the senior police said.

On information that the accused was moving around in Kolkata, UttarPradesh and Bihar, the special team apprehendedGulzar in and brought him to on transit warrant and produced him before a local court, the release added.

