Man held for creating fake profile of Kolkata mayor

One person has been arrested from Nadia district of for allegedly opening a fake account in the name of on and posting objectionable comments, police said on Sunday.

(40), a resident of Buichara Para in Nabadwip was apprehended on Saturday night from his residence for creating a fake profile of Hakim and spreading false information, a said.

When produced at a city court on Sunday, Ghosh was sent to police custody till June 22, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)