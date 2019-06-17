Man held for creating fake profile of Kolkata mayor

-
One person has been arrested from Nadia district of West Bengal for allegedly opening a fake account in the name of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on social media and posting objectionable comments, police said on Sunday.
Tarun Kumar Ghosh (40), a resident of Buichara Para in Nabadwip was apprehended on Saturday night from his residence for creating a fake profile of Hakim and spreading false information, a senior police officer said.
When produced at a city court on Sunday, Ghosh was sent to police custody till June 22, he added.
