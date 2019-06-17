JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks
Business Standard

Man held for creating fake profile of Kolkata mayor

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

One person has been arrested from Nadia district of West Bengal for allegedly opening a fake account in the name of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on social media and posting objectionable comments, police said on Sunday.

Tarun Kumar Ghosh (40), a resident of Buichara Para in Nabadwip was apprehended on Saturday night from his residence for creating a fake profile of Hakim and spreading false information, a senior police officer said.

When produced at a city court on Sunday, Ghosh was sent to police custody till June 22, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 00:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU