Mahanadi Coalfields to double output to 300 mtpa by 2026

Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Sunday said it will more than double production to 300 million tonne by 2026 with long-term planning and inclusion of new technology.

"We are into a long-term planning to ensure that operations remain smooth to register cosistent growth. By 2025-26, the company is expected to achieve the 300 million tonne target," Bhola Nath Shukla said.

MCL, a subsidiary of Coal Ltd, produced around 144 million tonne during 2018-19 and has set a target of 160 million tonne this fiscal.

Out of the 300 mtpa coal production target set by MCL, 200 million tonne will be produced by Talcher coalfields alone, Shukla told reporters.

Asserting that the company has taken initiatives to enhance coal evacuation through infrastructure development like coal corridor and SILOs, the CMD said the focus would be on speedy capacity enhancement of the

This will also help private players develop their coal blocks and contribute towards meeting the growing energy demand of the country, he said.

To a query about the Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Talcher, Shukla said the academic block had been inaugurated, while the hospital is under development to cater to the need of a 500-bed facility.

