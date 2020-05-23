Man held for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Manish, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.

Following a tip-off that illicit liquor will be transported in a car through Bawana area, a trap was laid, the police said.

Policemen asked the driver of the vehicle to stop but he sped away. The policemen chased the vehicle and nabbed the accused at Mungeshpur village in Bawana, a senior police officer said.

A total of 50 cartons with 600 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

