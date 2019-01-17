JUST IN
Man held while smuggling drugs into UP jail

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A man has been arrested for trying to handover 2,500 intoxicating pills concealed in two packets of snacks to his brother lodged in a jail here, police said Thursday.

According to jail superintendent AK Shrivastava, Mohd Mukhtyar had came to meet his brother when, during checking, he was found in possession of the pills hidden in two namkeen packets.

Following this, a case was registered and Mukhtyar was arrested, police said.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 13:05 IST

