Man killed in Maha, accused held while trying to dispose body

A construction labourer was allegedly killed by his colleague who was caught while trying to dump the body in a creek in district of to hide the crime, a said on Thursday.

The accused, Ramnaresh Nishad, and the victim, Pradeep Nishad, both from and working as labourers at a in Dahanu here, had an argument over some issue on Tuesday night at their workplace, he said.

The accused, in a fit of anger, allegedly hit the victim with an iron pipe, killing him on the spot, the at station said.

He then tried to throw the body in a nearby creek but the caught him and alerted the police about the incident, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)