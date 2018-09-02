Man kills teenage boy to settle scores with his family

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a teenage boy in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri to settle scores with his family, the police said on Saturday.

The boy had left his home on the night of August 26 and his body was found in a sack near the next day, they said.

After investigation, the police arrested a man identified as

Suspicion about his involvement arose as he was taking keen interest in the investigation, the police said.

When asked about his activities since the day the boy went missing, Kumar tried to mislead the police, a said.

The accused, who has a criminal record, had an enmity with the boy's family and killed him to teach them a lesson, he said.

