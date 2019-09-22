Man kills wife, dumps pieces of body in sceptic tank on suspicion of her having affair

A 33-year-old man here stabbed his wife to death and chopped her body after he suspected her of having an affair, police said on Sunday.

He dumped some pieces of the body in a sceptic tank and the torso was found in a gunny bag in a drain, they said.

The man later surrendered at the Prem Nagar Police Station on Saturday night and said he killed his wife as he suspected she was having an affair, the police said.

"A case has been registered and we are further investigating the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.

The man is currently in police custody, the police said, adding that he will be arrested soon.

He worked at a computer repair shop in Mayapuri and lived with his wife and children at Prem Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)