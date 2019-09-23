Man sets bike ablaze when stopped for traffic rules violation

An unidentified man burnt his motorcycle here when traffic police stopped him for issuing a challan for allegedly violating traffic rules, an official said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident, which took place on Sunday night in the city's Pardeshipura area, went viral on a social media platforms.

In the video, the motorcycle was seen engulfed in flames on a roadside and some police personnel and passersby watching the scene.

Some voices of unknown people could also be heard, saying the amended Motor Vehicles Act was not currently implemented in Madhya Pradesh, but the local traffic police personnel were harassing drivers in its name.

Asked about the incident, Superintendent of Police Nihit Upadhyay said, "When the police team stopped the motorcycle rider on Sunday night during a routine checking operation, he was found to be heavily drunk. He also did not have the vehicle documents."



"Before the traffic police could issue a challan (fine receipt) to him, he angrily set his motorcycle ablaze and ran away. We are trying to identify him. Proper legal action will be taken against him once he is traced," he told PTI.

The motorcycle was seized by the police, he said.

Meanwhile, some Congress workers burnt an effigy of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the Malwa Mill square here on Monday, terming heavy fines for violation of traffic rules under the new amended law as "anti-people".

The protesters alleged that in the name of the new law, police were forcibly recovering money from vehicle riders near major roads, liquor shops and pubs.

They also raised slogans against the Centre and demanded withdrawal of provisions related to heavy fines under the amended law.

