'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain admitted to hospital, recovering

"Manikarnika - The of Jhansi" Kamal Jain, who was admitted to hospital on Saturday, is now recuperating.

Jain was taken to the last evening for the treatment of lung infection, a source close to the said.

Several reports had stated that his condition was "critical after suffering a paralytic stroke".

But the insider dismissed the reports of a as a rumour.

"He is suffering from It started as a but since he was busy with the film he didn't pay attention to it and it spread.

"But he's doing better now. He should be discharged from hospital within three-four days. was a rumour, it's nothing like it," the source told

Jain on Saturday had tweeted about being admitted to the hospital but did not disclose any details about his condition.

"Certainly not the best time to be in the hospital and not being able to be in the middle of hard work bearing fruit. Missing the team of 'Manikarnika', Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon ji, Vijeyendra Ji, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Ankita, Mishti and others in the final leg of promotions...

"I will be back as soon as possible, till then I'll be with you in spirit and soul," he wrote in a statement.

Fronted by Kangana, "Manikarnika" is slated to be released on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)