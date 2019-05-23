Manish Tewari wins from Anandpur Sahib

-
Former Union minister and Congress candidate Manish Tewari wrested the Anandpur Sahib seat from Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday.
Tewari defeated the two-time MP by a margin of 46,884 votes, according to the Election Commission results.
The senior Congress leader had been in the lead against Chandumajra since counting of votes began at 8 am.
