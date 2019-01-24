Maoist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on head surrenders

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head surrendered in district on Thursday, police said.

Mahasay Soren, against whom six naxal-related cases are lodged in and neighbouring Pakur district, surrendered before Deputy Mukesh Kumar, of Police and of Police Y S Ramesh.

The surrendered Maoist was given a cheque of Rs one lakh, the DIG said.

The DIG also said that Soren would be provided with an insurance of Rs five lakh and his family would be provided with Rs one lakh, besides being trained in skill development at Rs 6,000 per month for one year and other benefits under the state government's surrender policy.

Soren is a resident of Shankarpur under Shikaripur police station in and was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

