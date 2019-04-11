Maruti Alto K10 to cost Rs 23,000 more after new safety feature in car

The country's largest carmaker India (MSI) Thursday said it has upgraded its hatchback with various safety features leading to a price increase of the model by up to Rs 23,000 in Delhi/

The model now comes with various safety features like ABS (anti-lock braking system) with (electronic brake force distribution), airbag, reverse parking sensor, seed alert system, and co- seat belt reminder.

"This will result in price increase in all variants of Alto K 10 model," MSI said in a regulatory filing.



Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in and region shall vary from Rs 3,65,843 to Rs 4,44,777 and in rest of the country from Rs 3,75,843 to Rs 4,54,777, it added.

Industry sources said increase in Delhi/ ranges between Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,000 depending upon the variant.

The new prices are effective immediately from Thursday, it added.