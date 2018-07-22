Mega recruitment drive: Govt to hire over 54,000 jawans in CAPFs

In one of the biggest recruitment drives in central security forces, the has decided to recruit over 54,000 jawans in armed police forces like the CRPF, BSF and ITBP among others this year.

Out of the total 54,953 vacancies advertised by the (SSC), the maximum are for the country's largest paramilitary force-- the CRPF at 21,566 posts.

A total of 47,307 vacancies are for men and 7,646 are for women in the (general duty) cadre in the (CRPF), (BSF), (ITBP), (CISF), Sashastra (SSB), Assam Rifles (posts to be called Rifleman), and the

"The central forces, called the (CAPFs) and central police organisations (CPOs), are set for further expansion by raising of new battalions and hence these new vacancies have been advertised by the after sanction from the Union home ministry," a said.

Applicants in the age group of 18-23 years and who have completed class 10 successfully, with a few exceptions and reservations, can apply for these posts.

The salary offered, as per the SSC advertisement, is in the matrix of Rs 21,700-69,100.

The candidates will undertake a computer-based exam, physical efficiency test, physical standard test and a final medical test before being inducted into these forces/organisations that are deployed as part of securing the internal security grid of the country under the command of the (MHA).

The last date to apply for these vacancies is August 20.

The CAPFs are deployed for guarding borders, undertaking anti-Naxal operations, assisting in law and order duties, protecting high- and assets apart from a variety of other security tasks across the country.

The NIA is the and the SSF provides security staff to central establishments.

