Men's National Hockey: Punjab, Railways, PSB and PSPB enter semi-final

Press Trust of India  |  Gwalior 

Defending champions Punjab along with Railways, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and Punjab & Sind Bank entered the semi-finals of the 9th Senior National Hockey Championship here Thursday.

Punjab beat Haryana 3-0 in the first quarter-final with India internationals Akashdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh finding the target. Akashdeep scored twice in the 46th and 54th minute respectively while Ramandeep scored the opening goal in the 25th minute.

In the second quarter-final, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) pipped Air India Sports Promotion Board 3-2.

Gaganpreet Singh struck a brace in the 9th and 59th minute. Satbir Singh (42') was the other goal-scorer for Punjab & Sind Bank while Abharan Sudev (23') and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (45') scored for Air India Sports Promotion Board.

In in the third quarter-final, PSPB crushed Mumbai 5-0 with Hardik Singh (39', 52'), Harmanpreet Singh (40'), Affan Yousuf (44') and Talwinder Singh (60') scoring the goals.

In the final last eight clash, Railways beat Karnataka 5-0.

Senior India player Amit Rohidas scored twice in the 10th and 41st minute while Pratap Lakra scored in the 21st minute, and Harsahib Singh scored in the 48th minute to seal a semi-final berth.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 18:40 IST

