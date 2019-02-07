Men's National Hockey: Punjab, Railways, PSB and PSPB enter semi-final

Defending champions along with Railways, Promotion Board (PSPB) and & entered the semi-finals of the 9th Senior National Hockey Championship here Thursday.

beat 3-0 in the first quarter-final with internationals and finding the target. Akashdeep scored twice in the 46th and 54th minute respectively while Ramandeep scored the opening goal in the 25th minute.

In the second quarter-final, (PSB) pipped Promotion Board 3-2.

Gaganpreet Singh struck a brace in the 9th and 59th minute. Satbir Singh (42') was the other goal-scorer for while Abharan Sudev (23') and (45') scored for Promotion Board.

In in the third quarter-final, PSPB crushed 5-0 with Hardik Singh (39', 52'), Harmanpreet Singh (40'), Affan Yousuf (44') and Talwinder Singh (60') scoring the goals.

In the final last eight clash, Railways beat 5-0.

Senior India scored twice in the 10th and 41st minute while scored in the 21st minute, and scored in the 48th minute to seal a semi-final berth.

